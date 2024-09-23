Analysis: Another repeat as Shrewsbury Town’s errors are punished again

Having played well in the first half of the clash at Field Mill and taking a deserved lead at the break, they proceeded to then gift the opposition the initiative and a way back into the match by making careless mistakes.

It is those mistakes which have plagued Salop’s play all season, and in a game which at the halfway point they were in complete control of, to come away with nothing is gut-wrenching for everyone involved at the football club.

They have managed to lose six times out of the first seven league games, and it sees them sitting second bottom of the League One table with an uphill battle on their hands if they want to stay in the division this time out.

Like last week, Town should have come away with something from Nottinghamshire, but their failure to do so once again will leave supporters feeling dispirited and hopeless.

They looked assured for a large proportion of this game, and they should have put some daylight between them and their hosts, such was their dominance in the early stages.

But the failure to do so, combined with Toto Nsiala’s mistake in the 49th minute, was the turning point.

It was an inexcusable error from the defender, and it put his team right up against it.