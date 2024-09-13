Shrewsbury v Charlton - Match preview

Salop endured a difficult weekend last time out as they fell to a disappointing 3-0 loss to Wrexham, recording their third straight away defeat of the campaign so far.

However, last time Shrews were in Shropshire they got their first victory of the season, beating Leyton Orient comfortably at the Croud Meadow – and that is something they need to build on.

Defending has not been their strong point at this stage of the season, with several individual errors costing them.

But the last time they played in Shropshire they managed not to concede and that will once again be the aim.

The Salop head coach said last time he was manager of the club, winning games 1-0 was something his side did well and that is the aspiration again.