Paul Hurst: Shrewsbury gave Wrexham 'helping hand'

Shrewsbury lost their fourth game of the campaign so far at the hands of Phil Parkinson's high-flying team.

Ollie Palmer gave them the lead before Elliot Lee added a second before the break - and then Jack Marriott got his third of the season just before the hour mark.

Town's defending was disappointing for the goals, and Hurst says they contributed to their own downfall.

“For quite a bit of the game at 2-0, we were well in the game, but they are very good at what they do and punished a couple of mistakes," he said.

“They certainly punished a mistake with the third goal; in reality, it killed the game off.

“We spoke at half-time about the importance of the third goal because I felt if we could get it naturally the score line can make the crowd and team edgy.

“We started the second half well, but like I said, you have to give them credit; they are very good at what they do.

“We spoke on Friday about how they are quite comfortable without the ball; we have had times when we haven’t had the ball in games and done okay.

“Ultimately, we gave them a helping hand in terms of the goals, and it makes an already difficult task so much harder.”

It was the first time the two sides had played each other in the league for 17 years and the victory took Wrexham to the top of the League One table.

"I think they almost lull you in if I am being honest the last two times I have been here we have had plenty of the ball," Hurst continued on the game.

"You sort of feel like you are causing them issues to a degree and the next minute they kind of almost break and score.

"What I would say is they work extremely hard without the ball. We spoke about that.

"That is what Phil (Parkinson) has got his team doing. It may be easier when the scoreline is in your favour but they do work really hard and make life difficult.

"They have still got some good players and they put that work in."