Shrewsbury Town summer signing Harrison Biggins in shock Carlisle loan move

Biggins, 28, checked into Croud Meadow as a free agent in June after leaving Doncaster but has been allowed a season-long loan to the Cumbrians in search of more game time.

Head coach Paul Hurst admitted it is a move that has come "out of the blue" and that Biggins feels he 'may not have had the best start to his Town career'.

Biggins penned a two-year deal at the Meadow, where Hurst praised his experience at League One level, an all-round midfield ability and his character.

There is a recall option on the loan deal in January.

Boss Hurst has admitted one deal is all-but concluded as Town eye another new recruit with a late deadline swoop.

He said of Biggins: "Harrison has left to go on loan to Carlisle. It's something that's come very out of the blue in truth.

"With some of the players we've brought in recently and looking at the whole picture, we felt that Harrison's starting options looked like they were going to be difficult to come by.

"We had a call from Carlisle expressing their interest so I had a conversation with Harrison.

"He's still our player and certainly could have stayed if he wanted to, but he may not feel he's had the best start to his Shrewsbury career and I cannot criticise a player who wants to go and play games.

"We shook hands and I wish him well.

"He's still our player and we'll be monitoring him closely and seeing how he gets on."