Shrewsbury Town re-sign 'versatile midfielder' Alex Gilliead from Bradford

Gilliead, 28, used to be a winger by trade and played for Shrewsbury in the 2018/19 season having been brought to the club by John Askey from Newcastle United.

He has since played under Paul Hurst at Scunthorpe – Gilliead made almost 100 appearances for the Iron – and spent the last three years with the Bantams.

The former Newcastle youngster had a year left on his contract at Valley Parade but no fee has been paid to bring him to Croud Meadow.

Gilliead has more recently been deployed in a central midfield role having adapted his game and adjusted from the wide position that was his natural game several years ago.

"He's a player we know well and have worked with before," Hurst said of the addition. "He brings a lot of versatility and gives us options in terms of what system we want to play.

"In a small squad, we feel we need a player like that who can start or give us cover in different positions.

"He's a very good athlete with great experience.

"Over the years he's adapted his game and grown as a character so he will be a real leader within the group once he's settled in."

Gilliead's first spell at Shrewsbury saw him feature 35 times – 27 in League One action – and score three goals.

Gilliead checks into Shropshire on the back of fellow versatile midfielder Harrison Biggins' surprise loan move out to League Two side Carlisle in the same summer window he checked into Town.

Town are sweating over central midfield availability ahead of Saturday's meeting with fellow early strugglers Leyton Orient, who are also yet to pick up a point this season.

Captain Carl Winchester is rated at 50-50 to feature after a hamstring issue he felt in the midweek EFL Cup defeat to Bolton.

Jordan Rossiter remains absent, though he has had the injection in a knee complain and Hurst revealed today the former Liverpool youngster felt better for the procedure. He is projected at a couple of weeks away.