Nothing showbiz about Shrewsbury loanee Leo Castledine other than a famous family

The loan star from Chelsea is the son of former Wimbledon midfielder Stewart, who became a TV presenter following his 10-year playing career.

Mum Lucy Alexander spent more than a decade presenting Homes Under The Hammer, while older sister Kitty is also familiar to millions having spent the past eight months playing Penny Branning in EastEnders.

Yet Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst reckons there is little showbiz about Leo and thinks the playmaker is more than equipped to handle the muck and nettles of League One, in what is his first proper foray into senior football.

“He is ready to fight, to battle and to help the team,” remarked Hurst, who explained the first thing which stuck out about Castledine, when watching him play for Chelsea’s under-21s, was his attitude.

“He has a lot of energy and hard work. That could be what sets him apart,” continued Hurst.

Shrewsbury’s head coach acknowledged those qualities might not usually be the most eye-catching. In professional sport, working hard is the minimum requirement.