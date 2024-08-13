Paul Hurst happy to wait to bring in right men for Shrewsbury

Town play their first home match of the new campaign in an EFL Cup first round tie against League Two visitors Notts County tonight.

And while the competitive action begins to come thick and fast, head coach Hurst and director of football Micky Moore continue their pursuit in the summer window. Shrewsbury have had to be busy this summer and 11 new recruits will be joined by two more if Hurst can suitably complete his squad – with two ideal targets long since identified. “We’re still working at it, it would be a no before tonight, unless things change, which they can with a phone call,” Hurst said.

“The reality is we’re looking to bring two players in and then after that it would depend on anything happening to our own squad, whether that’s players being unhappy, opportunities arising or just an honest conversation (about a move).

“But the reality is certainly as we sit here now that it’s just two players to come in.”