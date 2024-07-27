Paul Hurst set for talks with Shrewsbury Town trialist midfielder

Former Liverpool youngster Rossiter, 27, turned out in midfield for Hurst's side as they recorded a 2-1 victory over the Championship new-boys.

Rossiter, who has spent time in the Football League with Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers and played for Rangers, put in a battling shift in his 70 minutes in front of a crowd of almost 3,000 at Croud Meadow, where Tommi O'Reilly and Tom Bloxham were on target for the hosts.

Hurst revealed to the Shropshire Star he will speak with Rossiter before leaving the stadium and set out plans for the midfielder, who has also been on trial at Stockport County this summer. The Liverpudlian could be set to feature in Shrewsbury's next friendly at neighbours AFC Telford United on Tuesday night.

Head coach Hurst said: "I thought the midfielder did pretty well. I thought he broke up play well, he clearly understands the position well.