Shrewsbury Town appoint fitness coach for new season

Salop are in the midst of a challenging pre-season schedule which sees them take on six different sides with varying levels of ability.

The majority of pre-season is about building up fitness which Taylor is now in charge of.

Taylor, who made 30 appearances for Walsall between 2004 and 2006 while also playing for non-league clubs Halesowen Town, Kettering and Halifax, worked in the same role at Port Vale last season where he had been for the last three years.

And Hurst said Taylor has made a good start since arriving in Shropshire. “That is Daryl Taylor,” the Town head coach said. “We recruited him in the summer, he has been working with us all pre-season.

“That is one change we have made. He has made a good start, and hopefully, at this time of the year particularly, along with Skitty (Chris Skitt, the club’s head of medical performance) and Doigy (assistant coach Chris Doig) we are trying to get things right and working the players hard without breaking them.”