Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst on fitness offer handed to Jack Price

The Shrewsbury-born midfielder signed for Town midway through March after a season-long lay-off following an Achilles injury he picked up playing for the Colorado Rapids in America.

Price did a lot of his rehabilitation for his Achilles injury with Salop’s physio Chris Skitt, and when he was fit enough he was offered a contract by his home town club.

But due to the nature of his injury, Price found it challenging to be a regular in Hurst’s starting line-up as he struggled to recover after playing any kind of minutes.

And because of this, Price was not offered another contract at the end of the season.

Instead, Town have given him the chance to train and prove his fitness, which Hurst is hoping he will take up.

He said: “When Jack signed it had been muted around in January as he was a free agent, but he was not fit at that stage and had to take a bit of time to get him in that position where he could take part in some of the games.

“He had a little bit of a niggle and in the end, my conversation with Jack was unfortunately I do not think we are in a position where I can 100 per cent say here is a contract because I do not feel we got enough evidence to say that he is fit yet.

“Hence the reason why we have given him the opportunity to come back pre-season, which I am hoping he will take up.”

During his time in Shropshire, Price made four substitute appearances and he demonstrated his quality by scoring an excellent goal during the club’s 1-1 draw against Oxford.

The ball came to him at the edge of the box and he volleyed it first time into the bottom corner before celebrating in front of the Town fans.

“As we speak, I think that is what will happen,” Hurst continued. “But he might get a call from a club elsewhere and that might change.

“I think to do things properly we need to see a little bit more in terms of being fit and available.

“I am sure Jack will be working hard over the summer to show that – whether it is here or whether it is elsewhere.”