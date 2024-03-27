Shrewsbury Town academy represented on international stage as goalkeeper shines

Beckles, 18, played every minute in both of his country’s first-round Concacaf qualifying ties against the US Virgin Island, writes Dan Stacey.

After a 1-1 draw in the away leg, the Salop shot-stopper kept a clean sheet in the reverse fixture before saving two penalties in the penalty shoot-out to give the British Virgin Islands their first ever World Cup qualifier victory.

Born in Watford, Beckles started his career playing Sunday League football for Everett Rovers before being spotted by a Luton Town scout.

He joined The Hatters’ academy aged 14 but was not offered a scholarship two years later, leaving him back in the local amateur football scene.

However, while playing for Onside Academy, a team made up of young, talented unsigned footballers based in London, at a tournament in Lilleshall Beckles was spotted by Shrewsbury scouts, who promptly agreed terms to sign the keeper.

Salop fans may recognise Beckles as the youngster who regularly warms up alongside senior keepers Marko Marosi and Harry Burgoyne, as well as goalkeeper coach ‘Uncle’ Brian Jensen.

Beckles admits that his ‘great relationship’ with the trio have helped him reach the international stage at such a young age.

He qualifies for the British Virgin Islands through his paternal grandfather, and now has the chance to face off against Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Jamaica in Group E of Concacaf qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Elsewhere, midfielder Nohan Kenneh made two starts for Liberia in their two-legged clash with Djibouti.

The Lone Stars progressed in the African Cup of Nations preliminary round with a 2-0 aggregate scoreline.

Salop forward Max Mata, who is currently on loan at Sligo Rovers, started for New Zealand and played 69 minutes as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Egypt.