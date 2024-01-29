Shrews Views S3 E25: Hursty is back with a bang!

In the latest episode, Ollie and Jonny reflect on a busy seven days that has seen fan favourite Paul Hurst return to Salop, six years after leading the club to the play-off final.

They discuss his unveiling last week and Town's superb 2-0 win at Northampton just days after he arrived.

The boys also talk about what Salop's goals will be with the new man at the helm, look ahead to the final days of the transfer window and answer your questions.

This podcast is available on Soundcloud, Apple and Spotify.