Ollie Westbury comment: Matt Taylor was only too aware Shrewsbury results weren’t good enough

And after a run of seven defeats in the last eight games across all competitions, the hierarchy have pulled the plug on his time in charge at the Croud Meadow.

It always felt like Taylor had a difficult task stepping into a job after last season where Steve Cotterill – who was incredibly popular with the fanbase – left with little to no explanation as to why.

The former West Ham, Bolton and Portsmouth man had the job of trying to match last season’s achievements, but that always looked to be a tricky task.

Taylor is exactly the kind of person you would want to represent your football club.

He is a charming man, who conducted himself with integrity throughout his six-month stay in Shropshire.

He was understood to be well-liked by staff around the stadium and at the training ground.

But in football, it is results you are judged on – and he and his coaching staff were unable to deliver them on a consistent enough basis.

Micky Moore was the man who appointed him, along with chairman Roland Wycherley.

With the length of time it took to part ways with Cotterill, it meant Town started on the back foot, with the players coming back for pre-season training a week behind other clubs – it is understood because of this, they started the season undercooked.

You could argue there was some risk attached to Moore’s decision to give Taylor the role, after all, he had little managerial experience apart from his spell at Walsall.

But he was Moore’s man, a young coach with a bright future, and you could see the logic behind it.