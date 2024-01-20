Peterborough 2 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Jordan Shipley fired Town in front on the stroke of half-time with a wonderful strike from outside the box.

But the home side, who have automatic promotion hopes, drew level as Joel Randall converted from close range.

And the winner came with just over 20 minutes remaining when Josh Knight headered home Harrison Burrows' deep corner.

Tom Bloxham on the ball for Salop (AMA)

Randall could have made it three in stoppage time at the end of the game, but his effort struck the post as it ended in a 2-1 defeat for Shrews.

It was an improved display for Town, who competed against a good side, but the result meant it was seven defeats in the last eight for a side who are sliding down the table rapidly.

ANALYSIS

Doubts of whether the game would even go ahead were quickly put to one side as a late call was made by referee Matthew Corlett.

Tom Bloxham made his first start of the season after being recalled from his loan at Morecambe.

The hosts started brightly, and after Nohan Kenneh had given the ball away high up the pitch, Posh broke on Town. Ricky-Jade Jones forced Harry Burgoyne into an excellent stop to keep the scores level.

Jordan Shipley fires home the opener (AMA)

The keeper was making his first start of the season as Marko Marosi missed out with a groin injury.

The hosts dominated the ball as expected, but Town certainly did not park the bus in the first 45 minutes as Taylor Perry scuffed a shot straight at former Aston Villa keeper Jed Steer.

And moments later, Perry found himself in an almost identical position, this time getting a power shot off with his left foot and forcing Steer to make a good save to his right.

Posh were the division's highest scorers before a ball was kicked, so they were always likely to threaten, and Ephron Mason-Clark's acrobatic effort was headed off the line by Morgan Feeney.

Burgoyne was in good form in the Town goal, saving efforts from Jones and Joel Randall to keep the game all square.

Salop had been competitive in the opening half, and they took the lead moments before the break when Shipley fired into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area.

Jordan Shipley celebrates his opener (AMA)

Town's lead only lasted for six minutes of the second period as Peterborough levelled shortly after the break, the impressive Randall converting from close range.

Town had competed well, but they would be bitterly disappointed with the defending for Peterborough's second. A deep corner from Harrison Burrows to the back post and Knight headed home from close range after Max Mata had lost his man.

Randall hit the post in the final minutes of the game, but it ended 2-1.

Teams

Shrewsbury: Burgoyne, Feeney, Dunkley, Sraha, Benning, Winchester (Sobowale 85), Kenneh, Perry (Idowu 70), Bloxham, Shipley, Mata (Bowman 70).

Subs: Anderson, Bowman, Idowu, Sobowale, Pierre, Bayliss, Loughran.

Peterborough: Steer, Katongo (Fernandez 85), Burrows, Edwards, Knight, Mason-Clark, Randall, Ajiboye, Jones (Mothersille 75), Kyprianou, Collins.

Subs: Talley, Crichlow, Fuchs, Havilland, Mothersille, Fernandez, Wakeling.