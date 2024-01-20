Matt Taylor believes Shrewsbury deserved more at Peterborough after seventh defeat in eight

Town fell to another disappointing loss at the hands of Darren Ferguson's promotion-chasing Posh as they came from behind to beat them 2-1 on a bitterly cold afternoon at London Road.

Jordan Shipley had given Salop the lead just before the break with an excellent left-footed strike from distance.

But Posh are the division's leading scorers, and they hit back after the break when Joel Randall converted from close range before Josh Knight headed home a winner moments later.

"First half I thought we were excellent," the head coach said.

"We probably edged the first half and away at Peterborough that is never easy to do.

"The first goal they score you understand that they have really good players who can produce those moments.

"But to be stood here now after losing this game of football off a set play is unacceptable.

"We have had chances in the second half. I felt that the performance was good today you know for large spells we were on top.

"For large spells, we got the shape right out of possession. I thought Tom Bloxham came back into the team and was excellent.

"At the end of the day, the performance was good, but the result is not. For us to concede from a set play where we spend a lot of time working on them.

"If you are given a role and a responsibility you have to do it, and we did not do that today, so that is the reason we have lost the game of football.

"I should be talking to you about a point, but how many times have I said that this season.

"We have scored away from home, but I am still standing here talking to you about not getting the result that we want, so disappointed it is really difficult to accept that one."

Town's overall record is what is more concerning.

The defeat was their seventh in the last eight games across all competitions, and they are quickly becoming embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Shipley's strike was only the fourth time they have scored away from home this season, and Taylor said the league position is not nice.

"Yeah it is disappointing," he added. "We cannot control what other teams do, we can only control what we do.

"To lose seven out of eight is never nice, six out of seven now in the league, so fine.

"I should not be talking to you about a defeat I should be talking to you about at least a point, and that is where the disappointing element is for me, but what you have to do is you have to continue believing and you have to continue working.

"I thought the supporters were excellent today at backing the team. They stayed with them and that is what they are going to need."