Telford go top, but Shrewsbury's run is ended

Abi Beady and Sasha Woodhouse’s goals put the visitors 2-0 up before two late goals from Romillie Evans wrapped up the victory.

The Bucks now sit top of the division, level on points with Walsall having played four games less than the Saddlers.

Shrewsbury Town’s five-game unbeaten run ended with a 3-2 loss at Burton Albion in the Premier Division. Alicia Robinson and Katie Doster’s second-half goals made it a more tense ending than it might have been, but the hosts held on for all three points.

Shifnal Town pulled away from the relegation zone with a crucial 3-1 win at home to Solihull Sporting thanks to goals from Jenna Boddison, Rebecca-lee Bown and Nicola Mason.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Francesca Scott scored a hat-trick for Whitchurch Alport in their 5-0 win at Allscott Heath. Bethany Cooke and Danni Prince also notched as Alport dispatched their local rivals, who remain languishing in the bottom two. Elsewhere in the division, Albrighton were thrashed 6-0 at Eccleshall.

In the Shropshire Super League, Broseley won 5-0 at Newport Town, Ellesmere Rangers thrashed Shrewsbury Juniors 15-1, Worthen Juniors beat Meresiders 13-1 and Shrewsbury Up & Comers won 2-1 at home to Dawley Town Lionesses.

And in the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints were beaten 6-0 by unbeaten league-leaders Cardiff City.