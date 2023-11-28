Shrewsbury handed Tom Flanagan boost as Morgan Feeney suffers 'freak injury'

The club initially feared the worst after the defender went off in the seventh minute of Town's game with Port Vale at the weekend.

But speaking ahead of the game against Exeter Taylor revealed he has a similar injury to the one Jordan Shipley was out with.

He said: "Tom had a scan yesterday and actually it was better news than we expected, that is positive, he will still be out for a matter of months as opposed to weeks but it is not an ACL.

"It is similar to Jordan Shipley's, so it will keep him off the pitch for a considerable amount of time but we will see him back at some point this season."

And Taylor also provided an update on the fitness of Morgan Feeney who has missed out on tonight's clash with Exeter.

He said: "Morgan Feeney has an injury with his kidney, a complete freak injury, we are hoping we can get him back in and around the group as soon as possible.

"The issue he has got is not something I have ever seen in football before so it is a difficult one."