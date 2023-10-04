Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrews Views S3 E9: When can we tweet Goooooooaaaaallllll?

By Nathan JudahShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Ollie Westbury and Nathan Judah bring you the latest episode of Shrews Views in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.

Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views
Check out the latest episode of Shrews Views

The boys discuss last night's 3-0 defeat at Oxford and all the talking points around the poor performance, changes and pressure it puts on Matt Taylor.

What needs to change and how long do you need for results to improve?

Are Shrewsbury already in a relegation battle?

All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of the clash with Northampton.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Shropshire Football Podcast
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News