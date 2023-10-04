Shrews Views S3 E9: When can we tweet Goooooooaaaaallllll?

Matt Taylor: Shrewsbury changes down to workload management
Ollie Westbury and Nathan Judah bring you the latest episode of Shrews Views in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
The boys discuss last night's 3-0 defeat at Oxford and all the talking points around the poor performance, changes and pressure it puts on Matt Taylor.
What needs to change and how long do you need for results to improve?
Are Shrewsbury already in a relegation battle?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of the clash with Northampton.