‘Excellent’ Dan Udoh used more than boss Matt Taylor wanted

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The Shrewsbury Town forward spent to vast majority of last season on the sidelines after he ruptured his ACL at Bristol Rovers almost a year to the day.

But he has made a recovery from injury and he has been back in the Town starting line up playing a big part in Town’s solid start to the League One season.

Udoh is still waiting for his first goal in competitive action but his performances have been promising so far, and Salop’s head coach has said the forward has been used more than they had planned for two reasons.

He said: “The realism is Dan Udoh has been out for 10 months with an ACL injury.

“And I think he has been excellent this year so far but we have not had the opportunity to get him involved as slowly as we would have liked. I think part of that is down to his performances because they have been good.

“We have not felt we needed to take him out and part of it is because the players we have been after we have been very firm on.

“So we have had to wait a bit longer, and that is what we have done and I am pleased we have done that.

“It has been tough.”

Another player who has been in the Town starting XI is Ryan Bowman – in his new role as vice-captain of the team.

Taylor has been equally as pleased with the forward’s contributions as he adjusts to his new responsibility on the pitch and around the training ground.

“Ryan Bowman has had a new role, not on the pitch, but as vice-captain,” he added.

“I feel that he leads through how he plays on the pitch but again he has probably played more minutes, especially with the added time added onto games than we would have liked.

“I do feel that if there are opportunities that become available we will really affect our starting XI and they fit the ethos of our football club then as I have said the chairman has been really good and has given us the green light and said there is money available if you want it.

“It is never easy, especially in today’s current financial climate, so that has been great.

“Just because the money is there does not mean we have to spend it.”

The pair will hope to be in the goals this weekend as Town make the trip to Lancashire to take on Fleetwood.