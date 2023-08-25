Fleetwood v Shrewsbury - Match preview

His Salop side have had a steady start to the EFL season, taking six points from their opening four games, but at times their inability to convert good opportunities has cost them points.
Matt Taylor is hoping that his Shrewsbury Town side can take their chances heading into their League One clash with Fleetwood this weekend.
