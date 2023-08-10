Matt Taylor: Chairman support so key

Micky Moore the Director of Football of Shrewsbury Town, Roland Wycherley chairman of Shrewsbury Town and Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

There were eight players in the Salop squad for the first time on Saturday for their 1-0 win against Cheltenham.

Four of those started the game and another was Carl Winchester, who has signed permanently this summer after being on loan last year. Max Mata, who was only signed last Thursday, is another player who is expected to come into the squad to make that 10 new additions, once he gets his international clearance.

And boss Taylor has praised the chairman for the support he has provided throughout the process.

He said: “The one thing that I will say is that since I have come in the building I have to commend the chairman for his backing of Micky and myself and the staff.

“It has been really, really important as the players we have gone after, we have had stiff competition for in terms of other clubs, both at this level and below.”

Taylor has made it clear he would still like to add numbers in forward areas before the window shuts on September 1.

Once the League One season gets into full swing it will be difficult to keep everyone fit with injuries likely to be picked up along the way.

And Taylor does not have an exact number of how many players they want in, but what he has said is the squad will look very different by the time it does close.

“How many players would I like? I do not know,” he continued.

“I know we need to strengthen the forward areas, but it is difficult because I guarantee you there will be curve balls between now and the end of the window.

“If I am being greedy I would like as many players as the budget would allow, how many that looks like right now I don’t know.