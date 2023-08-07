Shrewsbury boss Matt Taylor: Extra stoppage time will frustrate managers

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

The Town boss’ side got their League One campaign up and running on Saturday afternoon with a 1-0 win against Cheltenham Town.

And they were made to work hard for it when 11 minutes were added on to the end of the game – and they ended up playing 13 with fans showing their frustrations to the referee urging him to blow his whistle.

Five minutes were also added on in the first half and it is all part of a new directive which will see Premier League and EFL officials adopt a World Cup-style approach to the amounts of injury-time in matches.

“I think it will be the norm for that amount of minutes to be added on,” Taylor said when asked about the increased additional time.

“We had a league managers meeting with the EFL and they mentioned that.

“You have to understand, and I get this, football is an entertainment industry.

“So look if I was stood here and we had conceded in the 104th minute I would be really disappointed but we did not and the players were excellent to the last minute.”

On this occasion Shrews held on to secure their first three points of the season, thanks to Ryan Bowman’s goal just after the break.

It was a good afternoon’s work for the new boss and his team and he thinks some of the things officials are being asked to do this season are strange.

He continued: “But on the flip side of that it gives the opposition the opportunity to get back into the game.

“As I say there are some strange rules at the moment but what I do think is they are trying to increase the amount of time the ball is in play.

“Brian Jensen got booked for trying to get some information on the pitch and that is it – nothing else.

“They said he was not allowed to shout on. I do not understand a lot of the rules, what it will do is it will frustrate managers and it will frustrate coaches because you will play 103 or 104 minutes and you will be winning games and then all of a sudden 12 minutes into injury time you will concede a goal.”

It was Taylor’s first win as manager since he was appointed by director of football Micky Moore, and he was pleased to get a win in front of the home fans.

He said: “The game was really pleasing.

“The supporters want to see their team win games – but they want to see them do it in a manner where every player gives their all.

“I think every player today gave everything they had – and that’s all you can ask for.