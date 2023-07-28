Former Wolves coach Sean Parrish joins Shrewsbury Town coaching staff

Sean Parrish

Parrish first joined Town back in 1989 as a scholar and made three appearances before going on to play Telford and then spells with Doncaster, Northampton and a handful of other clubs.

He returned to AFC Telford United for two years at the end of his career, before moving into coaching.

Parrish has spent the last five years working as assistant manager with Wolves under 23s, and is delighted to return to where it all began.

He said: "I’m delighted to return to Shrewsbury – it's where I began my career and is a club where I have many fond memories.

“For me, this is a great opportunity to come back into first-team football and I’m really looking forward to working with the head coach, Matt Taylor.

“I also know Marcus Bignot (assistant head coach) really well from our Telford days.

“Because I have come from an academy background, my big passion is developing players and making them better.

“And we have some excellent young footballers at the club who have a lot of potential so I’m really looking forward to working with them and helping them to improve.

“Ultimately, though, football is about winning matches. That is what fans want so I’ll be doing everything I can to support Matt and the players with the aim of winning as many games as possible.”

Head coach Matt Taylor said Parrish was an 'infectious character' who has an understanding of how to develop young players.

He added: "I think when you look at Sean’s career, he has an exceptional understanding of what it takes to develop young players.

“And he also has plenty of experience working in a first-team environment.

“He will definitely help us with our young players whilst also adding his in-game knowledge to an already talented group of staff.

“Having met him on three different occasions, I instantly liked him.