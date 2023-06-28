Shrewsbury Town sign Morgan Feeney on two-year deal

New Shrewsbury Town signing Morgan Feeney.

The centre-half’s contract ended at Carlisle United this summer and he has opted for a switch to Shropshire to become new boss Matt Taylor’s second signing of the summer.

The 24-year-old is seen as a like-for-like replacement for Matthew Pennington, who has left Town at the end of his deal and has now signed for Blackpool.

Feeney was understood to be in demand this summer with a number of clubs in Scotland and the EFL chasing his signature, but it is Salop who have snapped him up.

Feeney skippered Carlisle at times last season making 32 appearances as his side were promoted out of League Two via the play-offs.

Town identified the former Everton man as an early transfer target this summer with him having also won caps for England’s under-17s, under-18s and under-19s.

Taylor says Feeney has ‘excellent pedigree’.

He said: “Morgan fits the ethos of the football club, he is exactly the type of player we want to be bringing in. He is hungry, he wants to get better and he wants to learn.

“He has an excellent pedigree from Everton and he is a player our fans will really take to because of his effort, desire and application.

“As we have spoken about previously, he is also a good person and will fit into our squad extremely well.

“Technically he is very gifted and we feel, as a football club, we can add value to his game, whilst understanding he already has a very good amount of Football League experience – with Morgan captain of a team that was promoted from League Two last season.

“I’m really excited to get out onto the grass with him.”

Feeney is the second addition after Carl Winchester signed a new deal at the Meadow on Tuesday.

Preparations are well under way as Taylor is readying his side for their League One campaign which starts early in August.