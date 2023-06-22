Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town considering move for Wolves duo

KIDDERMINSTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 31: Alfie Pond of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during the Premier League 2 match between Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 and Leicester City U21 at Aggborough Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Kidderminster, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images). Nathan Fraser of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League 2 match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Seagrave on February 20, 2023 in Barrow On Soar, England. (Photo by Isaac Parkin - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

It is unclear at the moment what kind of deal Salop are looking at, but it is more likely to be a loan than a permanent move to the Croud Meadow.

Pond, 19, is a defender who signed for Wolves from Exeter City in September 2022 for an undisclosed fee, securing a five-year contract at Molineux.

He has previous experience of playing for Yeovil Town in the National League where he went for a short loan spell last season until he went back to Wolves in January.

Fraser, 18, is a big physical striker who has come through the youth ranks at Molineux.

He played 23 times for the under-21s last season, scoring seven times over the course of the season and registering two assists.

He started in Wolves’ game against Shrewsbury at the Meadow in the EFL Trophy back in August last year.

Wolves ended up winning the clash 2-1 as Shrews played a weakened team, giving all their regular first-team players a rest.

Joe Hodge scored twice after Travis Hernes had earlier given Town an unlikely lead.

Town are currently searching for a new head coach before the players return to training on July 2.

Micky Moore has said he hopes to name Shrewsbury’s new head coach by the middle of next week at the latest.

In an exclusive interview with the Shropshire Star, Moore said the club had missed out on players because they have not appointed a replacement for Steve Cotterill yet – something that is now expected to be sorted in the coming days.

Any additions would be a welcome boost for Town who have currently have 12 senior members of the squad to build from.

Both youngsters are highly thought of at Wolves.

The club are understood to be looking at the duo and they if they were to get them over the line they would be similar signings to the ones Moore made while he was he was at Cheltenham.