Ex-Shrewsbury keeper Joe Hart matches Kenny Dalgish's treble trophy record

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart lifts the Scottish Cup

The Shropshire-born former Shrewsbury goalkeeper completed the treble with Celtic at the weekend following their 3-1 win over Inverness in the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Hart won all the domestic trophies in England during his time with Manchester City and his latest achievement has made him a happy man.

Privilege

He said: “I’m not going to be inside the white lines forever, so it just makes me happy, it just makes me smile, and I just thought – what a moment, what a privilege – and it’s special.

“But you have to live in the moment and the moment right now is a treble-winning season.

“This is a fantastic family club. We are privileged to be on the inside and the focus was on this final.