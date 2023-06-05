Notification Settings

Ex-Shrewsbury keeper Joe Hart matches Kenny Dalgish's treble trophy record

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Joe Hart has become the first man since Kenny Dalglish to win all three trophies on either side of the English-Scottish border.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart lifts the Scottish Cup
The Shropshire-born former Shrewsbury goalkeeper completed the treble with Celtic at the weekend following their 3-1 win over Inverness in the Scottish Cup at Hampden Park. Hart won all the domestic trophies in England during his time with Manchester City and his latest achievement has made him a happy man.

Privilege

He said: “I’m not going to be inside the white lines forever, so it just makes me happy, it just makes me smile, and I just thought – what a moment, what a privilege – and it’s special.

“But you have to live in the moment and the moment right now is a treble-winning season.

“This is a fantastic family club. We are privileged to be on the inside and the focus was on this final.

“To win a treble in front of these fans is amazing and I’ve loved every second of it. It’s really special. I’m proud of everything I have achieved in the past.”

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

