Steve Cotterill uncertain over Shrewsbury future following club re-structure announcement

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Last week Shrewsbury Town announced they are having a re-structure - with a new football board coming in.

Yesterday it was announced that the club have made an initial approach for Cheltenham's director of football, Moore.

And the boss says he said he found out about it at the same time as everyone else when it was published online.

He said: "When did you read it? That is when I read it.

"This answer is no, I cannot shed any light on it.

"That is the honest answer, someone sent me a link, maybe I am not that important."

When asked about his future at the club the boss added: "I don't know the answer to that.

"There is a restructure going on and I do not quite know what that entails.

"So I don't know. The football season now has finished and I need to have time to take stock of all of it and maybe see my family a little bit.

"I should not be answering that question should I.