Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury team selections will still be my call

Before Town’s game with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night it was announced former chief executive Brian Caldwell would leave the club with immediate effect after more than seven years in Shropshire.

The statement also revealed the club were setting up a new football board.

Speaking after Tuesday’s triumph over the Gas, Cotterill told the Shropshire Star it was not something he had been consulted on, but added: “There will not be anybody else that picks the team, that is for sure.

“There won’t be anyone else that does that, no matter how many is on the board.

“I have picked a team now for nearly 29 years and that is not going to change.”

Town announced they have already appointed Peter Brophy as chief operating officer, while Duncan Montgomery was made the club’s finance director back in February – with more appointments to come.

Cotterill also said he had not had chance to see the statement the club had published as he was busy preparing for the game against Rovers – which they won 2-1 thanks to Luke Leahy’s header and Rob Street’s strike.

The boss added: “A football board? Number one I have not seen the statement as I have been busy working tonight.

“Somebody said there was a statement that came out at five but I have not seen that because I have not been on my phone. I would not be checking my phone at five o’clock on a match day.”