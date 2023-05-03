Shrewsbury Town fans pay tribute to departing chief executive Brian Caldwell

Caldwell unveiling the Salop safe standing are in 2018 alongside Mike Davis, Roger Groves and Helen Hall

It was announced on Tuesday that the Scot would be ending his seven year stay at the club with immediate effect.

Caldwell, who joined Salop back in 2016, has overseen a number of changes both on and off the pitch - and supporters have taken to social media to pay tribute to his work at the club.

Follow the Town said: "Sorry to see Brian go. He did a cracking job, was a good communicator and built up a good rapport with supporters. Best of luck to him for whatever comes next."

Jamie Dowley added: "What a shame he’s a great guy and the best chief exec town have ever had by a distance."

Ian the Shrew Jones also paid tribute, adding: "Shocked and saddened by the news Brian has done so much for the club I wish all the best for the future."

And former Salop loanee Greg Docherty also thanked Caldwell following his departure.

Docherty scored 10 goals in 50 appearances on loan from Rangers back 2018/19 and he said: "I can’t thank Brian enough for what he did for me and my family during my time at Shrewsbury as well as what he’s done for my career on a personal note! A proper football man."

And a Shrewsbury Town supporters group posted a lengthy statement online, thanking Caldwell for his supporter in their campaign.

South Stand Flags explained how Caldwell had always been supportive of fan culture at the Montgomery Waters Meadow - and explained he even once took the supporters' drum to an away game in his car boot.

A statement read: "With the disappointing news of his departure from STFC, we would like to thank Brian Caldwell for the support he has provided to our group over the past few years.

"From the moment we approached Brian with our plans for the south stand, he has been enthusiastic about the project and has entrusted us with a free reign over the displays.

"Whilst its easy to be cynical about the motivations of a club CEO, we found Brian to be genuine in his love of fan culture, even on occasion bringing the drum to away games in his own car boot."

The group also pointed to Caldwell's involvement in making Salop the first club to introduce safe standing in 2018.