Steve Cotterill rues defensive errors in Shrewsbury's loss at Charlton

A dejected Steve Cotterill at full time (AMA)

Cotterill's side were on the receiving end of their heaviest loss of the season - conceded six at The Valley.

The hosts scored three goals - all high in quality - in a first half which was very even until Scott Fraser curled in a wonderful 25-yard free-kick.

They added two more before the break, Albie Morgan and Jes Rak-Sakyi giving Dean Holden's side a comfortable lead.

But after the break things go worse for Town, Miles Leaburn added a fourth and a fifth, Tom Flanagan was sent off, and Macauley Bonne added a sixth in stoppage time.

"It is one of disappointment," he said when asked about his reaction to the game.

"I have never been beaten 6-0 until today so that is a first.

"It is very difficult to show your reaction, I never saw that coming at all.

"We trained very well this week, we actually started the game well their three goals were all against the run of play but against the run of play with our mistakes.

"It is unlike us, it is unlike us, we went in 3-0 down at half-time, and we did not deserve to be 3-0 down at the break.

"The fourth goal then we have not defended well enough on that one, then of course just after that you have the sending off, it is not a sending off but not that that has had any impact on the game.

"But it is not a sending-off, and when the penalty goes in and you're down to 10 men it is an uphill battle. It is easy to play when you are 2-0 or 3-0 up the difficulty is when you are three or four nil down.

"So that would be my reaction.

"We were competitive in the first half, but we have given away three poor goals, we probably had the better chances, the goals they have scored have been really good.

"Those goals have opened us up today."

The one thing the boss did say is he felt his side were a little bit 'naive' after the half-time break but did say it is difficult when you are 3-0 down.

He continued: "I thought probably in the second half when I look at it I thought we were a little bit naive in the second half. Whereas we weren't naive in the first half.

"But you know some poor bits of defending and giving the ball away in bad areas, we have not done that before.

"When I looked at how we trained in the week you would not see that coming."

Meanwhile, the boss revealed Rekeil Pyke missed the game at The Valley with an Achilles problem.

"He has an Achilles problem, his tendon has been really sore and it has been a real problem for him.

"So he is not running at the moment, he has been off with that for a couple of weeks now since Ipswich.

"He has not trained for two weeks."