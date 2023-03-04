Derby 2 Shrewsbury 2 - Report

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 (AMA)

The clash ended 2-2 after Salop fought back in the second period to get a much-deserved point against Derby County.

The hosts took the lead approaching the midway point of the first half when left-back Haydon Roberts produced a wonderful individual strike from 25 yards that flew beyond Marko Marosi.

McGoldrick then doubled their lead as he finished past Marosi on the stroke of half-time - his 16th of the season - a killer blow for Town with it looking a long way back into it.

But Steve Cotterill's men have demonstrated their resilience on countless occasions this season, and they did again here when Tom Bayliss scored a wonderful free-kick after the boss had changed formation at the interval.

Matthew Pennington almost levelled the scores with a header, but in the 72nd, Town were all square when Leahy converted a penalty after he was fouled in the box.

Taylor Moore of Shrewsbury Town and Hayden Roberts of Derby County (AMA)

From then on, the game was there for the taking. Christian Saydee went close for Shrews, and Tom Flanagan put in a wonderful last-ditch challenge to keep the scores all square.

The hosts pushed to regain their lead, but Town held on for a point in front of 2,251 delighted supporters in Derbyshire.

ANALYSIS

Shrews arrived at Pride Park in wonderful form having won seven of their last nine League One matches, but a game against the Rams would be a different challenge.

Derby's record at home had seen them score 25 goals in League One since the end of October before this clash, and in that same period, they have only conceded on four occasions.

Unsurprisingly, Steve Cotterill named an unchanged team from the one who comfortably beat Wycombe Wanderers last weekend - the boss choosing to keep his tried and trusted 3-5-2 formation.

Shrewsbury Town fans (AMA)

It was a lively start to the encounter with both sides seeing efforts from distance going harmlessly wide - Taylor Moore for Shrews and Conor Hourihane for the hosts.

The Rams had a great chance to lead in the first 10 minutes when their top scorer McGoldrick headed over a dangerous Tom Barkhuizen cross when he really should have scored.

The forward had got 15 goals in League One this season, but he was free in the Salop box, and he missed the target.

It was an outstanding strike that gave the hosts the lead in the 20th minute. A cross from the right came out to Hourihane on the edge of the box he laid it off for Roberts, and his powerful left-footed strike riffled into the top corner and there was nothing Marosi could do.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 (AMA)

The game went quiet from there on as Town tried to find a way back into it, Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss linked up well on a few occasions without Salop being able to create a clear-cut chance.

And right on half-time, there was a hammer blow for Shrewsbury when the hosts doubled their lead.

A bouncing ball forward fell to McGoldrick, who was up against Dunkley, and the defender could not hold him off as he finished calmly beyond Marosi.

Cotterill went to his bench at the break and it had an instant impact when Rekeil Pyke, who came on for Ryan Bowman was fouled by Craig Forsyth.

And from the resulting free-kick, Bayliss bent the ball into the corner beyond the sprawling Joe Wildmsith.

Town could have been level moments later when Pennington got his head to another Bayliss set piece, but Wildsmith denied him from point-blank range.

Shrews were operating with a back four as Taylor Moore switch to left back and Matthew Pennington moved to the right back position.

Pyke almost got in again on the hour when he latched onto Luke Leahy's through ball, but his touch let him down, and he could not get a shot away.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 2-2 (AMA)

And in the 72nd minute Town were level when Leahy got his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot after he was fouled after a wonderful Saydee ball in - sending the Town fans into meltdown.

The game was then end-to-end. Saydee could have given Town the lead when got in beyond Eiran Cashin, but he was denied by Wildsmith and Flanagan had to be at his best to deny the hosts at the other end.

There were 10 minutes added on at the end of the game and Marosi pulled off a great save to deny Lewis Dobbin, and neither side could find a winner.

Shrews: Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan, Moore, Shipley (Winchester 45), Leahy, Phillips (Bennett 86), Bayliss (Bloxham 90), Saydee (Street 86), Bowman (Pyke 45).

Unused subs: Burgoyne, Barlow.

Derby: Wildsmith, Forsyth, Hourihane, Cashin, Barkhuizen (Mendez-Laing 77), McGoldrick, Smith, Roberts, Dobbin (Springett 90), Rooney (White 77), Knight (Collins 83)