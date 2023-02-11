Shrewsbury 3 Port Vale 2 - Report

Killian Phillips of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 (AMA)

It was their sixth League One win in succession, the first time since 2015 for Shrewsbury Town, as they kept up their play-off pursuit with a 3-2 victory over Darrell Clarke's men with a crowd of 8,502 watching on at the Meadow.

It was the visitors who got their noses in front when Dennis Politic headed home from a Sammy Robinson cross in the 13th minute after a bright start by the visitors.

But Town hit back just before the half-hour mark when Chey Dunkley fired home from a corner.

And six minutes later, they led when Luke Leahy got his ninth goal of the season, this time Dunkley providing the assist.

Things got even better for Town on the stroke of half-time Town when they put themselves into a commanding position, Killian Phillips got his first Town goal when he poked the ball home from a Jordan Shipley cross-come-shot.

Darrell Clarke used his bench at the break bringing on Jamie Proctor, the forward got one back for the visitors when they countered on Town from their own corner.

The game went from end to end with Tom Bayliss having a couple of chances to increase the margin between the sides.

Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town and Aaron Donnelly of Port Vale (AMA)

But the visitors threatened as well, and Marko Marosi had to be equal to Tom Conlon's shot from distance, and Dan Jones' header from a corner.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was allocated, but Town managed to hold on and keep up their magnificent run going.

ANALYSIS

Steve Cotterill's men were back in action at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the first time since their dramatic late win against Forest Green Rovers a couple of weeks ago.

Salop were looking to continue their fine form which had seen them win every league game since the defeat against Fleetwood on New Year's Day.

But the boss would be without defender Tom Flanagan through suspension. The 31-year-old picked up his 10th booking of the season last time out against Oxford United, and it meant he would also miss the game against Exeter in midweek.

Matthew Pennington missed the game last weekend with a head injury he sustained against Forest Green - the defender was still not ready to play a part in this game.

It meant a re-shuffle at the back, Luke Leahy, named Sky Bet League One Player of the Month for January this week, played on the left of the back three alongside Taylor Moore and Chey Dunkley.

Elliott Bennett also returned to the starting XI in place of Rekeil Pyke, and Ryan Bowan was rewarded for his recent goal-scoring form with a place next to Christian Saydee up front.

Shrewsbury were looking to get the better of the visitors who had beaten them twice previously this season, once in the league but also the EFL Trophy.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

It was the visitors who started the brighter, Politic and Nathan Smith unleashed shots from a distance that came to nothing but they took the lead moments later.

Sammy Robinson got in down the Town left and crossed for Politic who got to the ball first, ahead of Taylor Moore heading it beyond Marko Marosi.

Town responded, going close when Tom Bayliss shot from distance, but his effort was claimed by Jack Stevens.

But within minutes, Town were level. Bayliss with a wonderful corner, Dunkley the man arriving in the box to divert it powerfully beyond Stevens.

The goal calmed Town down, and before they knew it, they led. Another goal from a setpiece. This time from the second phase, Moore lifted it into the box, and Dunkley got his head to the ball again, putting it on a plate for Leahy, who was there to turn it home.

Bowman could have added a third after he won the ball high up the pitch, he went around the goalkeeper, but Jones was there to clear the ball off the line.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 2-1 (AMA)

But Town supported by the noisy home faithful did get a third before the break, Phillips this time the man to score after he controlled a cross from Jordan Shipley, before poking the ball into the corner.

It completed a remarkable turn around which looked unlikely after 20 minutes.

Clarke introduced Proctor at the break, and he made it 3-2 on the counter-attack after Town's defenders got drawn towards the ball - the forward finished nicely past Marosi.

It was a frantic afternoon at the Meadow, and it felt like there were more goals in the game.

Bayliss went close when he worked some space inside the Port Vale box, but the keeper got down well to deny him, and at the other end, Gavin Massey headed over from another good Robinson ball in.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser, but Marosi was in good form. First, he denied Vale skipper Conlon from distance, getting down smartly to his right, and then he saved Jones' header from the resulting corner using his left hand and the post to keep it out.

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 (AMA)

Cotterill went to his bench and introduced Rob Street and Rekeil Pyke to give Town some fresh legs going into the final stages.

Fourth official Steven Plane added on seven minutes of additional time but Shrewsbury managed it brilliantly and remained three points off the play-off spots.

Teams

Shrews: Marosi, Leahy, Dunkley, Moore, Bennett, Shipley, Winchester (Street 77), Phillips, Bayliss, Saydee (Pyke 77), Bowman.

Subs: Burgoyne, Bloxham, Barlow, Bailey.

Port Vale: Stevens, Jones (Worrall 69), Donnelly (Forrester 45), Smith, Garrity, Conlon (Ojo 88), Benning (Odubeko 81), Massey, Butterworth (Proctor 45), Robinson, Politic.

Subs: Stone, Pett.