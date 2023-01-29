Steve Cotterill won't have clubs 'taking the mickey' with Shrewsbury striker Aiden O'Brien

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town..

Speaking post-match on Saturday after Salop’s brilliant 2-1 comeback win against Forest Green Rovers, the Town boss said the club have had a few approaches for the 29-year-old who is seeking to move closer to his family.

But for a move to take place the Town boss says it has got to suit both parties.

He said: “No there is no more update there.

“A few clubs have been in for him and been cheeky with things.

“We are not about to have the mickey taken out of us.”

The Town boss has also provided an update on the situation with Julien Dacosta.

The wing-back, who is on a seasons long loan deal from Coventry City, has featured just twice since August after struggling with persistent injury problems.

And with Cotterill signing Killian Phillips earlier in the window it took the number of Town’s loans from five to six, and with only five allowed in the match day squad, since returning to fitness Dacosta has had to miss out.

But there is a chance the Frenchmen could move to Town on a permanent deal until the end of the season, but in order for that too happen he will need to sort out his current contract with Coventry.

He said: “I spoke to Julien’s agent on Friday.

“I think what he has to do, his agent, to potentially make Julien available for us if he is not going to go elsewhere.

“He needs to sort out his contract with Coventry.

“Before he could become a permanent signing for us until the end of the season.

“Probably no more than that, and that is where we are up to with that one.”

The Town boss was asked after the match if Town are likely to do any business before the end of the window, and the boss reiterated the club do not have the funds to bring players in.

He said: “We haven’t got any money for me to go and get anybody.

“So you know, I told you that at the beginning of the window, and I will say it now, I have not got any money to get anybody.

“So that is where we are.

“You know that is it, I don’t know what else to say to you, that is the truth and it is where we are.”

The boss was asked after the game on Saturday if Julien Dacosta and Aiden O’Brien do leave, will it give them the money to then reinvest in the squad, but Cotterill said he was unsure.

Town have until Tuesday when the window closes before they head to Oxford United next weekend as they bid to keep up their good run of form.