Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury loans proving shrewd deals

Killian Phillips of Shrewsbury Town and Jack Lankester of Cambridge United (AMA)

The Salop manager signed five players on loan during the summer transfer window before adding Killian Phillips to his ranks when the winter window opened at the start of this month.

Shrews have been blinded by injuries this season and pretty much the same 12 or 13 players have featured in every game during November and December.

And the boss was full of praise for the loanees, who he says continue to put the work in.

And he was equally complimentary of the permanent members of his squad for integrating them into the group so well.

He said: “Julien (Dacosta) at the start, Carl Winchester, Killian Phillips who has just come in, Rob Street, Christian Saydee, and Taylor Moore. They have all been a success so far.

“Those 12 or 13 boys that have been out there, they have really put in a shift for this football club.

“Some of them have been loan players, who could easily have thought I do not have to put it in this week I will be going back to my parent club at the end of the season.

“All of them, the loan boys have been brilliant, I think that is a credit to the lads who are already here, who integrate them into the group very quickly.

“And you integrate into the group if you are a good player because you get instant respect.”