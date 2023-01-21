Steve Cotterill heaps praise on Shrewsbury loanee Rob Street after Cambridge win

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Town avenged their 2-1 defeat at the Abbey Stadium on Boxing Day in style by thrashing the U's on a freezing cold afternoon at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Salop took a 2-0 lead in at the break after Luke Leahy netted from the spot and Jordan Shipley curled one into the top corner from 25 yards.

After the interval Matthew Pennington got his sixth of the season converting from a corner, but the U's did get one back when Joe Ironside headed home for the visitors.

Christian Saydee scored another brilliant individual goal to restore Town's three-goal lead before Leahy added his second of the afternoon in stoppage time.

The Town boss was full of praise for Rob Street after the full-time whistle saying the striker's performance deserved a goal.

It was Street's running that won Town the corner that led to Shipley's strike and the boss was keen to praise his striker.

Cotterill said: "Special goal but what about the work rate from Rob Street, to get the corner in the first place that is what we need to remember, I thought he was excellent again today.

"He is such a team player, and I thought he was great, whilst everyone will remember Jordan's finish, and it was a great finish by the way, I will remember it for what Rob Street did in the build-up to it.

"The only disappointing thing today was that Rob Street did not get a goal for his performance, that was the only disappointing thing. I tell a lie and their goal."

The visitors started both periods brightly which was something the boss was keen to point out at full-time, and he was frustrated that Town let one in at the other end - when Ironside's headed past Marosi.

He continued: "The goals were good I am just disappointed we did not keep a clean sheet today.

"You know, we could have done better for their goal, and we did not do very well for it.

"But I suppose with the five at the other end I will forget that a little bit later on tonight, but I wanted to keep a clean sheet today, but never mind it was what it was.

"I thought we gave the same as we give every week, I thought there were some really good passages of play, I thought we started the game very slowly, and I thought the first 10 or 15 minutes in both periods belonged to them.

"I thought that in the second half as well, as well, a couple of players today I felt were slow out of the blocks and I think that had a bit of an impact on us.

"I think we got better in the second part of the first half and then better in the second half, we should never have lost the game down there to them.