Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Report

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0..

The game finished 2-1 as the visitors netted two late goals after Matthew Pennington had earlier given Salop the lead with 10 minutes to go.

Steve Cotterill's men started the clash with real energy pushing high up and trying to win the ball deep into opposition territory, and it was that pressing that almost allowed Luke Leahy to lob Alex Bass, but his effort hit the bar.

The visitors did settle, and they had shouts for a penalty turned down on two occasions by Matthew Donohue, one on Patrick Roberts and another on Edouard Michut.

That man Roberts came closest for the Black Cats in the first period when his right-footed shot went inches wide on the stroke of half-time, but it was a solid half for the hosts, who had defended resolutely and looked dangerous at times.

Killian Phillips of Shrewsbury Town..

In the second half Town stood firm against talented opposition, with substitute Ross Stewart going the closest for the visitors in the 67th minute when he latched onto a cross from Trai Hume.

And with 10 minutes of normal time remaining Pennington, only available for this game because a successful appeal saw his red card against Fleetwood overturned, got on the end of a Tom Bayliss corner to give Shrews the advantage.

Sunderland looked to have secured a replay in stoppage time when Stewart headed home from a corner.

And Salop hearts were broken when Luke O'Nien fired home in the 94th minute to send them through the next round, which was cruel for Town.

ANALYSIS

The visit of Sunderland in the FA Cup was a welcome distraction after a difficult Christmas period for Town.

Steve Cotterill has said before the clash his side had spent the week going 'back to basics' on the training ground, explaining they had used the time as an opportunity to 'reset'.

It had been a frantic week off the field for Town too, as they successfully appealed another red card - this time Matthew Pennington's dismissal in the game against Fleetwood was overturned, making him available.

And when the teams were announced there was some positive news - Aiden O'Brien got his first start for the club in a notable competition, aside from his 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy - and Julien Dacosta was fit enough to be on the bench.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Patrick Roberts of Sunderland.

Killian Phillips, who arrived on loan from Crystal Palace at the start of the month, made his debut in the centre of midfield in place of Carl Winchester, who was unable to play against his parent club.

And Elliott Bennett, who had played 70 minutes last week in the defeat against Fleetwood, made the starting XI for the first time since early in November, but there was no place for Tom Flanagan who has a side problem.

They were playing against a Sunderland side who has enjoyed a positive start to the season under Tony Mowbray, sitting 8th in the Championship, just outside the playoffs, and it felt like a good performance was essential for Town to lift the spirits of the Salop faithful.

Cotterill got exactly the response he would have been hoping for from his Shrewsbury team in the opening exchanges.

They started on the front foot and won the ball back high up the pitch regularly and could have led inside the opening 10 minutes.

Jordan Shipley's shot went harmlessly wide after good play from Christian Saydee in the Black Cats' half, Town also saw shouts for a penalty waved away by Matthew Donohue when they believed there was a handball in the box.

But their best chance fell to skipper Luke Leahy, he won the ball back deep into Sunderland territory, he tried to lob Bass Alex Bass from 20 yards, and his effort landed on the crossbar.

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town and Amad Diallo of Sunderland..

The visitors did start to settle after a frantic opening 10 minutes, Edouard Michut having an effort from 25 yards comfortably claimed by Marko Marosi.

The 1,600 travelling Sunderland supporters thought they should have had a penalty when Patrick Roberts went over in the box, but Donohue booked the winger for diving instead - much to the travelling fans' disgust.

As the half wore on, they came more and more into it, and Town had to make several important clearances when dangerous balls were hit into their box.

There were cries for another spot-kick when Michut went down under the challenge of two converging Salop players, but the referee once again said no penalty.

And it was Roberts who went closest for the visitors on the stroke of half-time when his shot went just wide from outside the box.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the way the first ended, there was a change for Town with Tom Bloxham coming on in place of Aiden O'Brien.

Sunderland still had the majority of the ball, but they did not create much - only a few half chances.

In the 59th minute, Mowbray went to his bench and brought on Stewart and Jack Clarke to give them more attacking threat.

Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town scores a goal to make it 1-0..

And Stewart almost scored with his first touch when he got on the end of Hume's dangerous - but Marosi was in the right place to deny him.

Cotterill introduced Rob Street and Rekeil Pyke for Town with just under 20 minutes remaining but that did not stop Marosi from being busy.

He had to get down well to his right to stop a powerful Roberts effort after the winger got the better of Shipley.

And for all their hard work in their own box, it was Shrewsbury who were rewarded with just 10 minutes to play when Pennington nodded in his fifth goal of the season.

The corner came in from Bayliss, and the defender got his head to it first, and it looped into the corner of the Bass' net.

The visitors pushed to find an equaliser and in the end, their pressure paid off when Stewart headed in injury time and it looked like the game would head to the northeast for a replay.

But O'Nien's first-time shot from outside the box put an end to that giving Sunderland the lead in the 94th minute and sending Shrewsbury out of the FA Cup.

Shrews: Marosi, Dunkley, Moore, Pennington, Bennett (Pyke 71), Shipley, Phillips, Leahy, Bayliss (Dacosta 84), Saydee (Street 71), O'Brien (Bloxham 45).

Subs: Burgoyne, Dacosta, Bloxham, Pyke, Street, Bailey, Barlow.

Sunderland: Bass, Ballard, Roberts, O'Nien, Amad, Ba (Stewart 59) , Bennette (Clarke 59), Neil, Michut, Wright, Hume.