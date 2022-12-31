Shrewsbury's Josh Barlow and Kade Craig to stay at the Meadow until the summer

Kade Craig of Shrewsbury Town.

The pair signed their first professional contracts with the club in the summer, but they were due to expire at the end of December, and Shrews have decided to extend their stays.

Barlow, a central midfielder, has found himself in the vast majority of first-team squads this season but has not made it onto the pitch at any stage in the league.

He did, put in some promising displays in Town's EFL Trophy campaign, which they decided to give their young players opportunities to develop.

Craig, a defender, who also played in their EFL Trophy campaign, found himself on the bench at the start of the season before heading out on loan to AFC Telford United to get some minutes.

But sadly, the 20-year-old dislocated his shoulder early into his spell with the Bucks and has had to have surgery – he is now back with Town doing his rehabilitation.

The Town boss was delighted they have signed extensions and he revealed they were awarded the contracts on Christmas Day.

"I told them on Christmas morning," Cotterill said.

"We extended both of their contracts until the end of the season. They've worked hard and they've been part of the squad.

"Josh has been involved in the past few squads, and Kade was before he went out on loan and dislocated his shoulder. He had the operation done and is now working on his rehab. We can get him back in training or he could finish that loan.

"Josh Barlow has been in and around us for most of the time. It's probably still a bit early for him, but we've looked after him, and he's been good to us.

"They're two really really nice young men, and it was nice to give them an unexpected Christmas present. They came into my office, signed the contracts, and the lads all gave them a big cheer so it was a nice Christmas day for them.