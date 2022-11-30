Ex-Shrewsbury Town youngster Louis Lloyd snapped up by Wrexham

Louis Lloyd scored his first senior goals in what was his only start for Shrewsbury Town, in the EFL Trophy victory over Wolves under-21s last season (AMA) Louis Lloyd in pre-season action for Town (AMA)

The Welsh attacker, 19, left Montgomery Waters Meadow this year and has spent a period on trial at The Racecourse.

And attacker Lloyd has penned a contract until the end of the current season with the National League club.

Lloyd, who was with Liverpool, Wrexham and Connah's Quay as a schoolboy before joining Shrewsbury, made two senior appearances under Steve Cotterill at Town, both in the EFL Trophy.

His senior debut was as a late substitute at Crewe in November 2020, before the forward started – and scored a header – as a youthful Salop side came from behind to beat Wolves under-21s in the competition in October 2021.

Lloyd, who has been training with Phil Parkinson's senior side, said: "It feels great to be back, after going away. It’s good to be back here – a lot of things have changed but it feels good.

“It’s massive the way the Club has been built up. Changes have been made around the ground, the training facilities available to us, the coaches… everything is just a lot better than when we were here as kids.