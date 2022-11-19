Notification Settings

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill frustrated after narrow Sheffield Wednesday defeat

By Ollie Westbury

Steve Cotterill was left frustrated after his side were narrowly beaten at Hillsborough despite a late flurry of chances.

Steve Cotterill (AMA)
Town went behind just before the break when Mark McGuiness headed home a near post corner in the 40th minute.

Salop were quiet in the first half with Wednesday having the majority of the ball, but Cotterill's side stayed in the game, and as the match wore on they created more and more opportunities to get one back.

"I thought, in the second half - and I keep saying this - we've created enough to get something from the game," the boss said about the result.

"There won't be many teams that come here and stick Sheffield Wednesday on the back foot like they were in the second half.

"I'm pretty sure that if that collision on Luke Leahy was one of their players, that would've been a penalty. I don't see us getting one here I'm afraid.

"But I still think we did enough, and I've been saying that a lot recently."

Taylor Moore and Matthew Pennington saw shots go narrowly wide towards the end, and Chey Dunkley missed two headers as they searched for an equaliser.

But conceding just before half-time was a hammer blow for Town, and the boss was unhappy his side conceded from a corner.

"We are disappointed to give a goal away from a set play," he continued.

"The goal was disappointing. Other than that, they had more of the ball in the first half, and we had more of the ball in the second half.

"I felt as though if we could've kept a clean sheet in the first half, they would've got more nervous.

"We've lost a goal on a set play which was disappointing."

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

