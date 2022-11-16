Shrewsbury's Jordan Shipley striving to hit double figures

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Jordan Williams of Barnsley ..

The 25-year-old signed from Coventry in the summer and has enjoyed a good start to life at Salop.

Since the ACL injury ruling George Nurse out for the season, Shipley has slotted into the left wing-back position, blossoming in that role.

He has scored three times since the switch and Shipley has set his stall out to get more goals for Town this season.

“I have four goals now, but my target is double figures, and I won’t be happy until I get there,” he said.

“I am enjoying playing at wing-back. It’s a relentless role, but I feel like I can get into dangerous positions, and playing there consistently is only going to benefit me.”

Before Nurse’s injury, Shipley operated in different positions, either behind the striker or on the left wing, which was where he netted his first goal for the club in their 2-0 over Forest Green Rovers back in September.

And Shipley has praised the coaching staff at Shrewsbury for helping him to adjust to his new role.

“It’s a new role for me at wing-back after what happened to Nursey (George Nurse),” he continued.

“I did play a few games for Coventry at left wing-back. But since coming here, I really feel like I have developed in the role.

“The gaffer has helped me a lot as has Dave (first-team coach Dave Longwell) and Albi (assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham) as well. I’m really enjoying it.

“It’s funny because back in January I got in the Coventry team at left wing-back. We had a game against QPR, and I knew there were a few teams there watching me.