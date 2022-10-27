Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury's George Nurse undergoes ACL operation

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town wingback George Nurse has had surgery on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury that has ruled him for the remainder of the season.

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Lewis Cass of Port Vale (AMA)
George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Lewis Cass of Port Vale (AMA)

The former Bristol City man had enjoyed a good start to the season with several good performances in Salop's impressive opening fixtures.

But the injury has ruled the 23-year-old out for the foreseeable future, along with teammate Dan Udoh who has the same problem.

He has now undergone surgery on his knee after waiting initially to let the swelling settle down, and now his road to recovery begins.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News