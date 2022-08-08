Shrewsbury Town to appeal Tom Flanagan red card

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town is shown a second yellow card and is sent off.

The defender, who joined Shrewsbury from Sunderland in January, was shown two yellow cards and a red within a couple of seconds.

The Northern Ireland international pulled a player two the ground in a melee inside the Town penalty area.

The chaos started after Town's goalkeeper Marko Marosi, and Tommy Leigh were involved in an altercation inside Shrewsbury's box.

Players from both teams were then involved in pushing and shoving, and when the referee calmed everything down, Flanagan was sent off.

The initial justification to Town skipper Luke Leahy by referee Andy Haines is that one card was for getting involved, and the other was for retaliation.