Shrewsbury Town loan was key for Matija Sarkic

Matija Sarkic

Montenegro international shot-stopper Sarkic, who turned 25 on Saturday, is currently on tour in Spain with the Premier League Molineux men as he looks to make his mark.

Senior professional action in English football began in Shropshire two seasons ago for Sarkic as, in the summer of 2020, he was signed by Sam Ricketts on a season-long loan at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

He then moved on loan to Championship outfit Birmingham last summer and excelled in the first half of the campaign, before a season-ending injury. Parent club Wolves, however, have rewarded the Grimsby-born Montenegrin with a new three-year contract in recent weeks.

"I've had two loans, Shrewsbury and Birmingham, since being at Wolves and I'd like to think I've done really well in those," Sarkic told the Shropshire Star.

"I've tested myself on both those occasions and done really well, this is another test for me. I back myself to get the spot and push Jose, I'm not here to sit on the sidelines, I want that No.1 spot."

Sarkic, one of several impressive loan goalkeeper in recent years, tore a hamstring four games into his Town loan and did not return until late November – for Steve Cotterill's first match in charge after Ricketts was axed.

He went on to keep 11 clean sheets in 29 games for Salop and concede just 27 goals in the process.

"I had a bit of a blip initially, a hamstring injury, where I came back to Wolves, but it was a good club, a very nice club, fans were great – although we didn't have many in the stadium, when they were there it was great," he added.

"It was a really good environment for me to be in.

"I think the tough part was Covid, that was when it'd really hit.

"We had a big break but otherwise I got a good run of games in my first time in professional English football.

"I enjoyed that, there was a great bunch of lads as well and a stepping stone for me to go and push on."

The five-cap keeper, released by Villa in 2020 before Wolves snapped him up, also boasted impressive figures at St Andrew's, with 10 clean sheets in 23 games prior to injury.