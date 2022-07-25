Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Town battling with host of clubs for Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips

By Joe Edwards

Shrewsbury Town are locked in a battle with several other League One clubs for Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips, the Shropshire Star understands.

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town dives the wrong way as Adam Phillips of Morecambe scores a goal to make it 1-0 from a penalty (AMA)
Phillips is understood to be of interest to Steve Cotterill's side as they aim to boost their midfield ranks and add to their six summer signings so far.

The 24-year-old spent the whole of last season on loan at Town's League One rivals Morecambe, scoring seven goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

That was his third loan spell with the Shrimps, having also netted 10 times in 33 games in 2020/21 before spending the second half of that season at Accrington Stanley.

Phillips has been with Burnley since 2019 but is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Clarets and is thought to be under contract at Turf Moor until next summer.

He was previously with Norwich City – having loans at both Cambridge United and Hamilton Academical during his time on the Canaries' books – and came through the youth ranks at Liverpool.

Salop boss Cotterill said last week the club were in the race for a transfer target, although they also had eyes on alternative additions.

He has also previously admitted Town have room in the wage budget for one more addition before having to look at exits.

"We’re still looking, still waiting, the one where we’re waiting – it’s not like we’re waiting and then all of a sudden we’ll get him or not get him," said Cotterill.

“The answer to that is I don’t know, I absolutely don’t know. There will be other people in the mix on the one we’re waiting on.

“We might win it or we might not win it. But that doesn’t mean to say we’re waiting on that one without looking elsewhere."

If a move for Phillips does materialise, he will be following Chey Dunkley, Tom Bayliss, Aiden O-Brien, Jordan Shipley, Taylor Moore and Julien Da Costa in joining Salop this summer.

