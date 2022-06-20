Shrewsbury Town's Marosi chasing international dream with Slovakia

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The 28-year-old was in contention to make his senior international debut during his time at Coventry, before injury prevented him.

Having just enjoyed his first season at Town, where he made 50 appearances as first choice goalkeeper, Marosi now has his eyes firmly set on achieving his international dream.

“Playing internationally for the senior team is the dream and it nearly happened for the first team last year,” he said.

“Things happen in football and I got injured – it’s just one of those things.

“Hopefully, one day I can be involved in some big games and maybe big tournaments.

“There were talks when I was with Coventry. I started the season well but you have no control over injuries.

“As long as I work hard and give it my all, I don’t see why it can’t happen in the future.”

Marosi does have one Slovakia under-21 appearance to his name, which he picked up in 2014. “The Slovakia Inder-21s experience was amazing,” he added. “It’s completely different from what I’d already experienced over here but it was amazing really.