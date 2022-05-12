Josh Barlow signs first pro deal with Shrewsbury

Josh Barlow of Shrewsbury Town during the warm up.

The 18-year-old, who joined Town from Cheltenham in last year, was twice named on the bench by manager Steve Cotterill towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

A well rounded central midfielder, Barlow often travelling with Shrewsbury to away games last season to gain first-team experience.

Academy director David Longwell said:"Josh has done really well this season and he's now moving up to the first team environment to work alongside Charlie Caton, Jaden Bevan, and Tom Bloxham.

"He's now got this opportunity and his first professional contract – which is a great achievement for him. But now it's up to him to try and push on."

Barlow, who only turned 18 in January, is understood to have made a big impression on Cotterill and his staff while training with the senior squad at Sundorne Castle.

Speaking after naming Barlow on the bench at Charlton last month, the boss said: "“He’s been up training with us for a few weeks and I think he's performed well.

“He’s a real nice lad, needs to fill into his body which he’ll do obviously in a period of time.

“He trained well and caught the eye. What you want to do is give those young players the experience of something like on Saturday.

“The experience of it will hopefully be a bonus for Josh looking forward.

“He’s a responsible boy, a nice kid, there’s a lot of development needed but he’s a good footballer.

“He doesn’t know it all but he makes good angles, it’s about his physical development and how he goes on. It was about bringing along a real nice kid who trains well and is really humble.