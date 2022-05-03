Steve Cotterill opens up on Elliott Bennett and Josh Vela deals

Elliott Bennett has agreed another one-year contract at Shrewsbury following an excellent debut campaign (AMA)

Shrewsbury confirmed in their retain list that midfielder Vela, 28, and wing-back Bennett, 33, have agreed fresh terms after talks over the weekend.

The experienced Bennett has agreed to extend his Town stay into a second season while the length of Vela's agreement is yet to be confirmed. Both were mainstays of Cotterill's Town this season.

Out the exit door, meanwhile, went high-profile stars including modern-day legend Shaun Whalley, captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Aaron Pierre and David Davis. Josh Daniels and Cameron Gregory were also released.

"After discussions, I'm delighted that we’ve agreed a new deal with Josh," Cotterill said. "He’s a great lad who was obviously in the team when I first arrived at the club and no matter whether I’ve been here or when I was away, he’s always given maximum effort."

On Bennett, Town's vice-captain, Cotterill added: "Elliott is a fantastic character not just in and around the dressing room, he is also an excellent professional when he crosses the white line as well.

"He gives everything and has shown incredible fitness levels for his age and thoroughly deserves another year."

Cotterill spoke of the difficulty in telling players they are being released at the end of their contracts. He hinted Town could be happy to help some, like fans' favourite Whalley, with coaching badges.

"The easy part is offering the contracts, the difficult part is sitting down individually with all of those lads that have now left us who have been a part of it since I’ve been here," the manager said.

"It was a really tough day, sitting them down and saying this is where it ends but obviously their career doesn’t end here, I’ll be looking out for them.

"Any help I can give them going forward whether that’s recommendations or personal phone calls I'll be there. I did the same for the lads last year. Obviously, I’ve known these lads a little bit longer as well which makes it even harder."

Cotterill continued: "They’ve all done their bit for me right from the start. I could say lots of superlatives about all of them individually and about how they were yesterday in the room and I genuinely wish them all the best, I really do.