Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury Town classic 1977/78 retro shirt available to be snapped up

By Lewis CoxShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town's classic retro shirt from the 1977/78 season has gone on pre-sale today.

Shrewsbury Town's classic retro Umbro shirt from the 1977/78 season has gone on pre-sale today. The shirt is modelled by players Tom Bloxham, Daniel Udoh and Matthew Pennington. Pic: STFC
Shrewsbury Town's classic retro Umbro shirt from the 1977/78 season has gone on pre-sale today. The shirt is modelled by players Tom Bloxham, Daniel Udoh and Matthew Pennington. Pic: STFC

The club confirmed details and released first images of the Umbro-designed classic attire from Shrewsbury's great era of the late 1970s.

A retro Town shirt has been on the agenda throughout the season from kit manufacturers Umbro, in their first season with the club having come on board last summer, taking over from Admiral.

The top is available in adult sizes between small and 4XL and retails at £49.95 plus packaging. Pre-sale orders can be placed now at shrewsshop.co.uk/product/retro-shirt/

Umbro were previously Salop kit manufacturers between 1973 and 1982. Manager Steve Cotteril was keen for a reputable manufacturing company to come on board.

A late agreement and Covid-19-enforced delays meant the sportswear giant were unable to produce a bespoke kit for Town for the 2021/22 campaign, but Umbro talks on a potential retro kit release have been on the agenda since last July.

The classic shirt represents a throwback to a Shrewsbury golden era. Town won the Division Three title the following campaign, in 1978/79, and the Umbro kits of that generation are regarded as some of the finest in the club's history.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News