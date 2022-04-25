Shrewsbury Town classic 1977/78 retro shirt available to be snapped up

Shrewsbury Town's classic retro Umbro shirt from the 1977/78 season has gone on pre-sale today. The shirt is modelled by players Tom Bloxham, Daniel Udoh and Matthew Pennington. Pic: STFC

The club confirmed details and released first images of the Umbro-designed classic attire from Shrewsbury's great era of the late 1970s.

A retro Town shirt has been on the agenda throughout the season from kit manufacturers Umbro, in their first season with the club having come on board last summer, taking over from Admiral.

The top is available in adult sizes between small and 4XL and retails at £49.95 plus packaging. Pre-sale orders can be placed now at shrewsshop.co.uk/product/retro-shirt/

Umbro were previously Salop kit manufacturers between 1973 and 1982. Manager Steve Cotteril was keen for a reputable manufacturing company to come on board.

A late agreement and Covid-19-enforced delays meant the sportswear giant were unable to produce a bespoke kit for Town for the 2021/22 campaign, but Umbro talks on a potential retro kit release have been on the agenda since last July.