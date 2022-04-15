Sunderland 3 Shrewsbury Town 2 - Report

Shrewsbury Town wall defends a free kick (AMA)

Steve Cotterill's visitors mounted a brilliant two-goal comeback through Josh Vela and, incredibly, defender Tom Flanagan at his former club in eight second-half minutes in front of almost 33,000 fans.

But Broadhead flicked in his second in the second minute of stoppage time to break Town hearts on an entertaining League One afternoon.

On-loan Everton Welshman Broadhead made it 2-0 after just 13 minutes to double the lead earned through Elliot Embleton's stunning fourth-minute opener.

The late show, following Salop's gusty and spirited fightback, keeps Sunderland's play-off fight on track, while the visitors slip a place to 17th.

Town supporters overcame terrible Bank Holiday traffic up the M1 (A1) to just about make kick-off in time. Town's Official Supporters Coach broke down on the stretch of motorway just outside Yorkshire on a journey full of delays.

The replacement coach did get the fans inside the stadium in time for kick-off but Salop supporters probably wished they missed the opening 15 minutes as the hosts ran riot.

Luke O'Nien of Sunderland and Tyrese Fornah of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Sunderland were in the mood to get at Cotterill's men right from the off and the contest was just four minutes old when Alex Neil's men made the breakthrough - and in some style.

It was not the start former Black Cats defender Tom Flanagan, who swapped clubs on deadline day in January, had in mind.

He conceded what looked a soft free-kick right on the edge of his penalty area, in the 'D'.

Broadhead and Embleton lined up to let fly. The former took the honours, but his strike crashed into the wall only for Embleton to caress a brilliant left-footed half-volley into the top right corner beyond Marko Marosi from the edge of the box.

The opener knocked wind from Salop sails and Sunderland zipped the ball around playing with confidence and vigour. Town chased the ball but couldn't get close.

Busy midfielder Jay Matete fired over from distance before Flanagan nodded at Anthony Patterson in a rare early chance for the visitors.

Sunderland pressed down their right and that was the avenue for their second goal on 13 minutes.

A low ball in from the right was not dealt with and Dennis Cirkin was in too much room. His low strike from outside the box was parried parried by Marosi into the path of Broadhead 10 yards out and he couldn't miss.

There was a roar from the crowd as the hosts felt they were already home and hosed.

Josh Vela of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1 (AMA)

The hosts continued playing 'Ole' football for half an hour as Town struggled to get a foot in or win a second ball. Lynden Gooch, a reported Shrews target in January, curled narrowly wide.

Town, though, found their feet just as the hosts came off the gas. The visitors were also weakened having lost Elliott Bennett to injury.

Ryan Bowman might have halved the deficit just before the break after neat work from Udoh and Nurse but was flagged offside from his tap-in.

Sunderland began to lose the ball and their heads. Bowman curled wide from a tight angle seconds later before Luke Leahy headed on to the roof of the net.

Town bottled up their finish to the first half and let loose after the break. Dan Udoh blazed over before Vela halved the deficit.

The midfielder fired in low for his second goal of the season after an excellent low cut-back from Nurse.

Salop believed and suddenly they were right in the game. Sunderland began to retreat as their crowd grew edgy.

And then came a brilliant moment. Town forced a corner, swung in by Leahy from the left. Pennington climbed for a powerful header cleared by a huddle of bodies in front of Patterson, only to drop to Flanagan who made no mistake in front of the main home stand.

The defender crashed a volley goalwards from close range with far too much venom for keeper Patterson, who couldn't keep it out.

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-2 (AMA)

Flanagan, who insisted he had nothing to prove returning to Wearside two months after his exit, was mobbed by team-mates in front of the home end after his first Shrewsbury goal.

Suddenly it was Town fancying a winner. Unsurprisingly, though, the hosts responded as Town defenders heroically cleared their lines.

Sunderland pushed as Marosi saved a cross-shot before top scorer Ross Stewart somehow turned against the bar from close range inside the last 20 minutes.

Town operated best on the break later on, but it was Sunderland pushing.

The hosts' biggest chance arrived five minutes from time. Stewart connected to a low cross from the right and Marosi pulled out one of his textbook stops to somehow deny him.

But Shrews' sting in the tail was to come late, late on. Jack Clarke's cross from the left glanced off the impressive Broadhead to deceive and beat Marosi. It was a cruel one to take.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2): Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Leahy; Bennett (Daniels, 36), Fornah, Vela, Whalley (Bloxham, 88), Nurse; Udoh (Pierre, 79), Bowman.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Craig, Caton, Janneh.

Sunderland (3-4-3): Patterson; Cirkin, Winchester, Wright; Gooch (Roberts, 79), Matete (Neil, 86), O'Nien, Embleton (Evans, 61); Clarke, Broadhead, Stewart.

Subs not used: Burge, Batth, Xhemajli, Hume.

Attendance: 32,896 (no away figure given)