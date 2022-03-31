Tyrese Fornah focused on Shrewsbury Town after a 'jolly up'

Tyrese Fornah has made a series of impressive performances for loan club Shrewsbury (AMA)

Nottingham Forest midfield prospect Fornah, 22, has enjoyed an inspire breakthrough in the Town first XI of late with a string of impressive performances.

He was a target of boss Cotterill last summer but a season-loan loan deal did not get over the line. Instead Fornah spent the first half of the season on the fringes of the Championship club's first team, making three senior appearances, and mainly appearing in under-23s fixtures between September and January.

Combative midfielder Fornah said: "When I first came in it was hard because I wasn't exactly match fit, I'd spent months in the Championship not really getting a game and having to drop down to the under-23s.

"But that's where mentality kicks in. I've always believed what kind of player I am, it's good to see that people are starting to appreciate me now.

"Even if I don't get appreciation, it's about the team, it's not about me as an individual. I just want the team to play well and if I'm doing well the team is going to do well.

"When I first came in I knew it was a process, I kept my head down and kept working hard and now we're seeing it."

Fornah has made 13 appearances for Town and been a regular since David Davis picked up an injury. He has started the last seven games.

"It was an eye-opener because I'd had a bit of a jolly up for the last five or six months!" Fornah said of his arrival in January.

"It was tough, but mentally I had to keep going. When I came in the gaffer, the coaching staff and club as a whole have been brilliant.

"They gave me time, they didn't put any pressure on me when I came in because they knew it was a process.

"Now I'm just trying to repay everyone really, that's what it's about."

Fornah spent a full season in League One with Plymouth last season, but played in front of empty stadiums.